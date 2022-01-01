Look: John Daly’s Appearance During Arkansas Bowl Game Is Going Viral

John Daly showed up at the Arkansas-Penn State bowl game on Saturday afternoon and everything about it is perfect.

The golfer had a mini Billy Gibbons beard going along with some fantastic shades as he was being interviewed during the fourth quarter.

Daly is known for his driving distance off the tee which got him the nickname “Long John” during his career.

He also won the 1991 PGA Championship and defeated Costantino Rocca in a playoff to win the 1995 US Open.

As for the actual game, Penn State started out strong, but Arkansas woke up and now has a two-touchdown cushion.

The Nittany Lions have mainly been playing with a lot of backups on defense and have done well against the Hogs’ passing attack, but not their running game.

Arkansas has all three of its touchdowns on the ground as KJ Jefferson has over 100 yards on 20 carries with a score, while running back Raheim Sanders has the other two.

If the Hogs can hold on, they’ll finish 9-4 overall, while the Nittany Lions would drop to 7-6.

You can see the rest of this game on ESPN2.