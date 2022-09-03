Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville.

Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least.

Well, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m drunk,” the two-time major winner said.

The longtime PGA Tour pro also showed off some of his golfing skills during his appearance on SEC Network.

Arkansas fans went wild when Daly blasted a drive that exploded into a burst of Razorback red.

Raised in Dardanelle, Arkansas, Daly is a longtime Razorbacks fan. He played for the Arkansas golf program from 1984-87. His son, John Daly II, is currently a sophomore on the Razorbacks' golf team.

This afternoon's game against Cincinnati will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.