Skip to main content
81
New Articles

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: John Daly of the United States drives his cart to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville.

Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least.

Well, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m drunk,” the two-time major winner said.

The longtime PGA Tour pro also showed off some of his golfing skills during his appearance on SEC Network.

Arkansas fans went wild when Daly blasted a drive that exploded into a burst of Razorback red.

Raised in Dardanelle, Arkansas, Daly is a longtime Razorbacks fan. He played for the Arkansas golf program from 1984-87. His son, John Daly II, is currently a sophomore on the Razorbacks' golf team.

This afternoon's game against Cincinnati will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.