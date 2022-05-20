Look: John Daly's Outfit Is Going Viral Today At PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: John Daly of the United States drives his cart to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, John Daly took the golfing world by storm after taking the early lead at the PGA Championship.

Daly sat at two-under par early in his first round, before eventually falling back a few shots. Eventually, he 2-over 72, and then made a trip to one of his favorite places.

Daly took to Instagram and revealed he went to a local Hooters following his round. "Happy to stop by and see my Tulsa @hooters family and grab me some wings on the fly!" Daly wrote.

After enjoying himself on Thursday night, Daly is back out on the course this afternoon for his second round. It didn't take long for his outfit to start making the rounds on social media.

The former Arkansas Razorbacks golfer is repping his former school. With Razorback pants, Daly is making headlines.

Check it out.

Daly started his day within the cut line, however, he's in serious danger of missing the cut now.

After bogeying three of this last four holes, Daly sits at six-over and two shots outside the cut.