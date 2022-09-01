Look: John Harbaugh Made Big 'Personnel Announcement' Today
Over the weekend, Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.
During halftime of the team's final preseason game, several mascots played against a youth football team. During the game, Poe, was getting tackled and went down with what looked to be a leg injury.
On Thursday afternoon, the Ravens announced Poe is done for the season. In a funny video posted to social media, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mocked that he was addressing the media to give an injury update.
Instead of a Ravens player, though, Harbaugh had a message for the media about Poe.
"Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Unfortunately he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said with a slight smile showing.
It's obviously bad news when someone gets hurt, but the Ravens are doing their best to make the best of a bad situation.