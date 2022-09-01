Look: John Harbaugh Made Big 'Personnel Announcement' Today

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.

During halftime of the team's final preseason game, several mascots played against a youth football team. During the game, Poe, was getting tackled and went down with what looked to be a leg injury.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ravens announced Poe is done for the season. In a funny video posted to social media, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mocked that he was addressing the media to give an injury update.

Instead of a Ravens player, though, Harbaugh had a message for the media about Poe.

"Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Unfortunately he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said with a slight smile showing.

It's obviously bad news when someone gets hurt, but the Ravens are doing their best to make the best of a bad situation.