Look: John Wall Posts Clear Message On His Instagram

John Wall is now fully ready to play for the Houston Rockets this season.

Wall has sat out for nearly the first quarter of the season and spoke to Rockets officials that he wants to play, have a starting role, and compete to maintain it.

He echoed that message on his Instagram account when he posted a video that was titled, “Born Ready, Been Ready.”

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Houston wants Wall to only come off the bench and play, not start. After those conversations were had, Wall then decided that he was going to sit out more games while being professional and being around the team. He’s wanted a trade since training camp as the team gas struggled mightily so far (3-16 overall).

Prior to this season, Wall had been a starter for the last 10 years in the NBA, whether it was with the Wizards or Rockets.

He’s coming off a 2020 season where he averaged 20.6 points per game along with nearly seven assists per game and a tad over three rebounds per game.

For his career, Wall has averaged 19 points per game, nine assists per game, and a touch over four rebounds per game. He’s also shot 43% from the field.

We’ll have to see where he and the Rockets go from here.