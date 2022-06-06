Look: John Wall Roasts Colin Cowherd For Horrible Take

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

John Wall hasn't played an NBA game since April 23, 2021, but Colin Cowherd still found a way to criticize the point guard during his NBA Finals analysis.

During his Monday radio show, Colin Cowherd praised Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for making his presence felt in Game 2's 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics. Despite only attempting three field goals, Green tallied nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Cowherd likened Green to "the one guy you do not want to guard or be guarded by" at the Y because of his unrelenting physicality and hustle. Those compliments would have been perfectly justified had he not gone out of his to drag Wall and Russell Westbrook into the discussion.

"John Wall has never made a teammate better. Westbrook has never made a teammate better," Cowherd said. "Draymond Green has made every teammate he's ever played with better."

Having been the subject of many Cowherd rants for more than a decade, Wall has had enough.

"Lol this guy is a joke," Wall said in response to a clip from ClutchPoints.

Given their past, it's hard to blame Wall for taking umbrage to Cowherd's latest unproved shot. His vitriol started when complaining about Wall doing the Dougie dance in 2010. He even implied that Wall isn't a great point guard because his father passed away from cancer when he was a child.

Cowherd could have made all the same points about Green without attacking Wall and Westbrook. But for whatever reason, he stil