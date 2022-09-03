Look: Johnny Manziel Back At Texas A&M For Today's Game

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former Texas A&M teammates Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans are in the house for the Aggies' home opener against Sam Houston State on Saturday.

The elite quarterback-wide receiver combo took the sidelines to cheer on their former college program.

"Johnny Football" famously became the first freshman in college football history to earn a Heisman Trophy after leading the SEC with 4,600 yards of total offense in 2012. Many of those passing yards were completed to Evans, who logged 1,105 receiving yards during that season.

Texas A&M has the most buzz surrounding its football program since these two star players were in College Station. With the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2022, the Aggies are ranked No. 6 in this year's preseason AP top-25.

Texas A&M leads Sam Houston State 17-0 in the third quarter.

The game is currently paused on a weather delay.