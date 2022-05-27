Look: Johnny Manziel Shares Racy Video Of Girlfriend

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Life has been pretty good for Johnny Manziel lately, even though he's not on an NFL roster.

He's been enjoying the Fan Controlled Football league and a newfound romance. Just two months ago, the former first-round pick was spotted on the beach with Instagram model Kenzie Walker.

"Johnny certainly looks serious about the comeback ... 'cause he brought along a ball as he caught some rays with a bikini-clad Kenzie Werner," TMZ wrote. "We're told Warner and Manziel aren't strangers -- in fact, they've spent a lot of time together in recent weeks ... and partied it up in Scottsdale over the weekend."

The couple hasn't slowed down and took their romance to Las Vegas. On Thursday night, Manziel shared a video of Walker enjoying the hot tub with a message for those wondering what he's been up to.

"'Wonder what he's up to these days?'" Manziel posted on Twitter.

Manziel seems to be doing just fine without the NFL or Canadian Football League. Semi-pro football and plenty of off-time is just what the doctor ordered.