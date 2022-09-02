Look: Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Netflix teased a possible documentary featuring former college football star Johnny Manziel.

It's unclear if Netflix was just teasing fans or if a documentary is actually in the works. For now, Manziel is enjoying life outside of the NFL.

Earlier this summer, the former first-round pick was spotted on the beach with Instagram model Kenzie Walker.

"Johnny certainly looks serious about the comeback ... 'cause he brought along a ball as he caught some rays with a bikini-clad Kenzie Werner," TMZ wrote. "We're told Warner and Manziel aren't strangers -- in fact, they've spent a lot of time together in recent weeks ... and partied it up in Scottsdale over the weekend."

Over the past few weeks, Werner has posted a few photos of the couple together. They've taken plenty of vacations together, which are well-documented on her Instagram account.

Good for Johnny.