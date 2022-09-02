Look: Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
On Friday afternoon, Netflix teased a possible documentary featuring former college football star Johnny Manziel.
It's unclear if Netflix was just teasing fans or if a documentary is actually in the works. For now, Manziel is enjoying life outside of the NFL.
Earlier this summer, the former first-round pick was spotted on the beach with Instagram model Kenzie Walker.
"Johnny certainly looks serious about the comeback ... 'cause he brought along a ball as he caught some rays with a bikini-clad Kenzie Werner," TMZ wrote. "We're told Warner and Manziel aren't strangers -- in fact, they've spent a lot of time together in recent weeks ... and partied it up in Scottsdale over the weekend."
Over the past few weeks, Werner has posted a few photos of the couple together. They've taken plenty of vacations together, which are well-documented on her Instagram account.
Good for Johnny.