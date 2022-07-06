Look: Joke About Aaron Rodgers' New Tattoo Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

At 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers has decided that the time was right to get his first tattoo. But after fans got a chance to see what the new ink looks like, one joke started going viral.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 49ers reporter Kyle Madson published the best joke made about Rodgers' tattoo yet. He invoked the wackiness of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and applied it to Rodgers' tattoo artist:

Tattoo artist: “What do you wanna do today?” Aaron Rodgers: “Have you ever heard Kyrie Irving talk?” Artist: “Say no more, fam.”

Madson's tweet has gone viral with over 5,000 likes and 900 retweets. The comments are pretty funny too:

"This tattoo is basically a Joe Rogan podcast," one fan wrote.

"Hahahahahaha! He drew a Kyrie tweet. This is a perfect," wrote another.

"I was trying to think of how to describe this and you nailed it," a third fan replied.

People have made a lot of comparisons between Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving. They both have a disdain for the media, a tendency to troll people with their personal decisions and are both against the COVID-19 vaccine.

It probably helps that Rodgers added an "all-seeing eye" to his tattoo - one of the signature images on Irving's shoe brand.

This tattoo will create an even further link between the two.

Perhaps Rodgers can encourage Kyrie to join him in Wisconsin with a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks...