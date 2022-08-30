Look: Jon Gruden Addresses Email Scandal, Offers Apology

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has apologized for the emails that he sent several years ago.

The emails contained racist and misogynistic comments that led to him getting dismissed as head coach during the 2021-22 season.

Gruden was at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday afternoon and felt a lot of remorse for what happened.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in those emails and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, and have three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully, I get another shot."

Gruden may not get another shot considering that he's currently suing the league. He's claiming that the league leaked his comments in his emails to try and get him fired.

Gruden has 15 years of NFL head coaching experience. He currently has a 117-112 overall record in 229 career games.