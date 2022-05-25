Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders coaches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial.

According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether.

"I'm just going to let the process take care if itself," Gruden said following his successful day in court. "Go Raiders."

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigned after The New York Times and Wall Street Journal published racist, anti-gay, and misogynistic emails he sent from 2011 to 2018. Gruden's lawsuit claims the league intentionally leaked them to tarnish his reputation.

"There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season," attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The NFL called Gruden's lawsuit "baseless," saying he "has no one to blame but himself" for his own words.

Gruden's lawsuit will now remain in the Nevada court rather than going through the NFL's preferred arbitration system. Per Hill, settlement negotiations are "likely to begin soon."