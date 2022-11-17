Look: Jon Rahm Is Furious With Golf's New Rankings

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 2nd hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Spanish golf star Jon Rahm took golf's new world ranking system to task, calling it "laughable" during a media session ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The world's fifth-ranked golfer sounded off on the system that went into place this August, which reduced the amount of points players earn playing in other tournaments around the world and enhanced PGA Tour events.

The fact that RSM does not have any of the top-20 in the world and has more points that this event, where we have seven of the top 25, is laughable. I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better. I don’t care what their system says. I think they made a mistake.

Rahm went on to say that "depth of field doesn’t mean better tournament." Before pointing to the system as it relates to the LIV Golf series.