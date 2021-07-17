Look: Jon Rahm Not Happy With Fan At The Open Championship

After a show-stopping 6-under 64 in yesterday’s second round at The Open, Jon Rahm is having a tougher time today. With three bogeys on the day (zero in round two), the reigning U.S. Open champ is 1-over through 12 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

While Rahm has worked to improve his infamous temper in recent years, he showed a flash of his fiery personality earlier today.

After missing a relatively short par putt on No. 11, a fan in this year’s near full-capacity gallery seemed to say something Rahm didn’t like. Pausing the walk up to his tap-in bogey, the world’s No. 2 golfer turned to stare down the fan in question.

Here’s a clip of the incident:

No doubt in my mind the person on the receiving end of this Jon Rahm scowl is on their way to change underwear as we speak pic.twitter.com/Z0tmz20csJ — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) July 17, 2021

While the bogey at No. 11 was certainly disappointing, Rahm seems to have channelled some of that anger for good. On the very next hole, the Spaniard drained a solid putt for birdie — bringing him back to even-par on the day.

At 6-under for the tournament, Rahm is still within striking distance of the lead. Jordan Spieth (3-under on the day) and Louis Oosthuizen (even) currently hold a share of the lead at 11-under.

If his current 10th place position holds through the weekend, that would be Rahm’s best ever finish at The Open Championship. Having never cracked the top 10, his best result came in the tournament’s last installment in 2019 (11th place).