Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News

PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week.

The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great. We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs!" he wrote.

Rahm, 27, and Cahill, 28, are college sweethearts, meeting during their time together at Arizona State University before Rahm turned pro in 2016.

This is the couple's second child in just over a year's time. Rahm and Cahill welcomed their first son, Kepa, just before the Spanish golfer competed in the 2021 Masters.

Rahm currently sits at No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings and 16th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He and the rest of the tournament field will begin the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs at The Northern Trust this weekend.