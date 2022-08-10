Look: Jordan Davis Reacts To His Viral Practice Highlight

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis is already rag doll-ing professional linemen in training camp.

Over the weekend, a clip of Davis handling Cam Jurgens in a drill made the rounds on social media. But the former Georgia standout isn't loving how its been received, saying it doesn't tell the full story of what happened.

“I always say that looks can be deceiving, so… one rep goes viral but Cam has been holding his own. He’s a very good player and it’s just good competition. It’s iron on iron," Davis explained. "So you see the background of everything, but don’t let the hype get to you.”

It's nice to see Davis publicly sticking up for his teammate like that and shows what kind of player Philadelphia is getting with its 13th overall pick.

The Eagles might've got them one in the mountainous nose tackle out of Athens.