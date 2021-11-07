Look: Jordan Love’s Mom, Girlfriend Have Awful Seats Today

Jordan Love is making the first start of his National Football League career on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback is starting in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive test. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, told reporters earlier this fall that he had been “immunized,” but not vaccinated.

With Love making his first start in Kansas City, notable friends and family are in attendance.

Among them: his mother and girlfriend.

Unfortunately, though, they don’t appear to have very good seats. Now, maybe they enjoy sitting up high, but Love’s mom and girlfriend appear to be sitting in the top row of the stadium.

Oh my god they gave Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house ☠️ pic.twitter.com/nfo6eu5STu — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) November 7, 2021

Jokes are being made…

“Rodgers gave Love the seats he usually gives his family,” one fan tweeted.

“Packers must have distributed the family tixs before Rodgers went on the Covid list and Love was named the starter,” another fan suggested.

Hopefully it’s not too cold up there on Sunday evening…

The Chiefs currently lead the Packers, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. This afternoon’s game is being televised on FOX.