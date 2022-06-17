Look: Jordan Poole's Outfit Going Viral Before Game 6
Jordan Poole is rocking quite the shirt in advance of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
Poole was seen wearing a Klay Thompson Draft Night shirt as the Golden State Warriors look to close out the Boston Celtics.
Poole has had a strong offensive series against the Celtics. He's finished in double-figures in four straight games and is coming off a 14-point performance on Monday in Game 5.
He's scored 14 points in the last two games to help the Warriors go from trailing in the series to ahead.
Poole is looking to win his first NBA championship on Thursday night and help the Warriors win their fourth title in the last eight years.
Tip-off for Game 6 will be at 9 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC.