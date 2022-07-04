Look: Jordan Poyer Names The Best Quarterback In The NFL

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Jordan Poyer may be a bit biased, but he has his pick for the best quarterback in the NFL.

The All-pro safety thinks that Josh Allen is the best in the league heading into the 2022-23 season.

"I think we've got the best quarterback in the damn league," Poyer said. "So, that being said, I think the sky is the limit for this team."

Even though Poyer is biased, there's no doubt that Allen is at least a top-five quarterback in the league. He finished last season with 4,407 yards through the air, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

It was the second-straight season that Allen finished with over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Bills enter this season as one of the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. In fact, according to BetMGM and Caesars, they're tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best odds to win it.

Buffalo has one of the best rosters in the league and was seconds away from a return to the AFC Championship Game back in January.

The Bills had the Chiefs hanging by a string before they let them back into the game and lost in overtime.

They'll likely have another shot at them next January as they try and win their first-ever Super Bowl.