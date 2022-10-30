Look: Jordan Rodgers Names Dark Horse Heisman Contender
ESPN SEC football analyst Jordan Rodgers believes it's time for Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins to enter the Heisman conversation.
The Rebels' freshman phenom went for 205 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-28 win over conference foe Texas A&M on Saturday.
Prompting Rodgers to tweet: “Quinshon Judkins, he should be in the Heisman conversation… He has been unbelievable.”
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also chimed in on social media by resharing a meme of him during Judkins' recruitment:
Judkins has already topped 1,000 rushing yards on the season with 13 touchdowns and a ridiculous 5.8 yards per carry.
With a huge SEC West matchup against the Crimson Tide next week, another monster performance for the Alabama native could go a long way in him being a very real candidate to take home college football's most prestigious honor.