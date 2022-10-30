Look: Jordan Rodgers Names Dark Horse Heisman Contender

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of Cash Pad speak during the NBC segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ESPN SEC football analyst Jordan Rodgers believes it's time for Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins to enter the Heisman conversation.

The Rebels' freshman phenom went for 205 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-28 win over conference foe Texas A&M on Saturday.

Prompting Rodgers to tweet: “Quinshon Judkins, he should be in the Heisman conversation… He has been unbelievable.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also chimed in on social media by resharing a meme of him during Judkins' recruitment:

Judkins has already topped 1,000 rushing yards on the season with 13 touchdowns and a ridiculous 5.8 yards per carry.

With a huge SEC West matchup against the Crimson Tide next week, another monster performance for the Alabama native could go a long way in him being a very real candidate to take home college football's most prestigious honor.