Look: Jordan Spieth Misses 2-Foot Putt On Final Hole

Before stepping up to what should’ve been the final stroke of his third-round on Saturday, Jordan Spieth was enjoying yet another impressive day at this year’s Open Championship. But, what was to come certainly put a damper on his mood heading into tomorrow’s final round.

After hitting the 18th green in regulation, Spieth knocked a deep putt about two feet past the hole on a solid birdie attempt. Quickly lining up to knock in the gimmie, the 27-year-old golfer struck the ball past the hole yet again — this time even further away than his second putt.

With a three putt bogey on the 18th, Spieth finished the day with a 1-under, 69.

Here’s a clip of the missed putt:

Aside from this uncharacteristic blunder on No. 18, Spieth had the putter working on Saturday — knocking in a few deep birdie putts and par saves earlier today.

With three straight rounds under 70 through the first 54 holes, Spieth currently sits at 9-under, three strokes behind solo leader Louis Oosthuizen at 12-under. Collin Morikawa holds solo second at 11-under.

The last time Spieth shot his first three rounds in the 60s came when he won The Open Championship at Southport in 2017.

He’ll need a big push in his final round tomorrow if he wants to match that result.


