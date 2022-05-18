Look: Jordan Spieth's Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Jordan Spieth of the United States acknowledges the fans during Day Three of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 17, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth had a pretty fascinating comment about Tiger Woods on Wednesday.

The first round of the tournament starts on Thursday and he'll be grouped with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It's a group that many golf fans are excited to watch since they're three of the best golfers on the planet.

Spieth spoke to the media on Wednesday and confirmed that he didn't feel good about himself after he missed the cut at The Masters last month.

I didn't feel very good about myself knowing he was on one leg and made the cut and I didn't," Spieth said.

Not many pundits thought Woods would make the cut at the event but sure enough, he did. His finish was a bit rough, but he still proved a lot of people wrong.

Spieth will be looking to do much better at this course as he chases his fourth career major championship.

Spieth will tee off with Woods and McIlroy at 9:11 a.m. ET on Thursday.