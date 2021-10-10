Look: Josephine Skriver Has A Message For The Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have looked like legitimate AFC contenders this season.
Las Vegas is 3-1 on the year, led by quarterback Derek Carr, who’s quieted any remaining doubters through the first four weeks of the season.
Longtime Raiders fan – and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model – Josephine Skriver has been very impressed with her team so far.
Skriver, a Denmark native, has constantly showed off her Raiders fandom over the years. She took to Instagram with a message for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
“its football sunday 🏈!! Let’s get this win #raidersnation,” she wrote.
Skriver is as big of a Raiders fan as there is on social media. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lives and dies with the AFC West franchise.
New cover story out for @MaximMag never not supporting my #RaiderNation @Raiders pic.twitter.com/D4Zzxk1V4D
— Josephine Skriver (@JosephinSkriver) August 6, 2021
Thankfully, the Raiders have given her a lot to cheer about so far this season.
Las Vegas is set to host Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between the Raiders and the Bears is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.