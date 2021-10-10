Look: Josephine Skriver Has A Message For The Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have looked like legitimate AFC contenders this season.

Las Vegas is 3-1 on the year, led by quarterback Derek Carr, who’s quieted any remaining doubters through the first four weeks of the season.

Longtime Raiders fan – and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model – Josephine Skriver has been very impressed with her team so far.

Skriver, a Denmark native, has constantly showed off her Raiders fandom over the years. She took to Instagram with a message for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

“its football sunday 🏈!! Let’s get this win #raidersnation,” she wrote.

Skriver is as big of a Raiders fan as there is on social media. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lives and dies with the AFC West franchise.

Thankfully, the Raiders have given her a lot to cheer about so far this season.

Las Vegas is set to host Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between the Raiders and the Bears is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.