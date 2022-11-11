Look: Josh Allen Appears To Be Playing Games With The Media

Everyone wants to know Josh Allen's injury status for this weekend's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen clearly knows that. At the end of Friday's practice, the Bills quarterback quickly ran into the locker room to avoid the media members hoping to hound him about his Week 10 status.

"No brace or sleeve seen on right elbow, but appears to be taped. Once he notices media inside the team's fieldhouse, Allen runs off to locker room," team insider Jon Scott reports.

Take a look at the video here:

Allen hasn't practiced all week due to the UCL injury in his right throwing elbow suffered during Week 9. The MVP candidate hasn't been ruled out yet, and head coach Sean McDermott designated him as "hour-by-hour."

If Allen is unable to take the field on Sunday, veteran backup Case Keenum will get the start for Buffalo.