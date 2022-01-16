Look: Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Reacts To Big Playoff Win

The Spun

Saturday night was a pretty great night for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, blew out the No. 6 seed New England Patriots, 47-17, at home on Sunday evening.

Allen and the Bills’ offense was sensational. They were essentially unstoppable for the entire contest. Allen and his team turned in one of the best playoff performances in recent memory.

The girlfriend of the Buffalo Bills quarterback took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the big win on Saturday night.

Allen and the Bills, meanwhile, are off to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Buffalo will learn of its Divisional Round opponent following Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and the Steelers.

