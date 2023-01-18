Look: Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen had an interesting take on Tom Brady this week.

Allen, who has had a lot of experience playing against Brady, isn't confident that the legendary quarterback will continue playing past this year.

Brady's latest comments to the media after the Buccaneers' season ended confused Allen.

"When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said, (first transcribed by the New York Post). "But, the way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of, you know, holding onto the belief that he’s going to continue to play."

Brady retired for the first time last February before announcing his return six weeks later. He's scheduled to be a free agent when free agency opens in March and will have plenty of suitors should he wish to return.

His status will be a big one to watch as the 2022 season only last a few weeks left in it.