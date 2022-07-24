Look: Josh Allen 'Lookalike' Going Viral At Bills Camp

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's not an NFL training camp if someone isn't dressing up like one of the players that's on the field.

The Buffalo Bills are back practicing as they get ready for the 2022 season and one fan decided to dress up as star quarterback Josh Allen.

The fan put on his jersey and all of the pads that Allen wears, plus brought a helmet. He's ready to go in and help the Bills win.

Allen's "lookalike" is definitely a lot heavier than him so if he were to try and go on the field, he'd probably not get that far.

That said, this fan looks to be having the time of his life. He got to dress up as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, plus take in one of their practices while not caring what anyone else thinks.

At the end of the day, that's all that matters, right?