Look: Josh Allen Reveals Nickname For Bills Wide Receiver

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered the season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Through two games, it certainly looks like the sports books were correct in assuming Buffalo would be the best team in the league. The Bills destroyed the Los Angeles Rams in the season-opener and then tattooed the AFC's No. 1 team from the 2021 season: the Tennessee Titans.

Life is pretty good for the Bills right now and they're having fun. Earlier during today's meeting with reporters, Allen joked that he had a new nickname for one of his wide receivers.

He said he likes Jake Kumerow's "luscious locks" and then revealed his new nickname for the wideout.

“Touchdown Jesus is what we call him," Allen said via Bills reporter Mark Gaughan.

Notre Dame fans might not be happy with that.

Allen and the Bills will hope to keep things rolling this weekend with a tough contest against a divisional opponent. The Bills travel to Miami for a battle against the undefeated Dolphins.