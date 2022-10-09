Look: Josh Allen's First Half Passing Stats Are Insane

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at New Era Field on October 7, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is putting up video game numbers through two quarters in Buffalo.

In the first half alone, the Bills quarterback has amassed 370 total yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers defense.

Allen's stats started to go viral around the NFL world on Sunday.

"600 yard game coming if they let him play the whole thing," one user said.

"This is nonsense," a Bills fan replied.

"That is insane."

"He can’t do this against Mike McDaniel tho," another user laughed.

"Only thing stopping Josh from MVP is the fact that he’s killing it so much he keeps sitting in the 2nd half of games the Bills are blowing out opponents in."

"What the actual f---????

"Will I ever experience this," a Bears fan wondered.

Hard to imagine it can get any uglier for Mike Tomlin and Co. But who knows, there's still a second half to play.