Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks for an open teammate during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field.

Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.

The elder statesmen, Brady and Rodgers, will be teaming up to take on the young guns, Mahomes and Allen. Before the tournament kicks off, Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams were out in Las Vegas enjoying the scene.

"When in Vegas," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Following the 2021 season in which the Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams had a heartfelt message for Allen.

"Year 4 ✔️ So much to be proud of," she said. "It’s amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field. I really don’t know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart."

Allen and Mahomes will now team up to try and take down Brady and Rodgers.

The Match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.