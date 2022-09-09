Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Vicious Stiff Arm

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 31-10 in the NFL's 2022 season-opener.

During the impressive win, star quarterback Josh Allen used his size to embarrass a Rams defensive back. Allen hit the Rams defensive back with a nasty stiff arm, sending him to the ground.

The play quickly went viral on social media with the football world all chiming in. That includes Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who had a one-word reaction to the play.

"Whoopsies," she said.

Brittany Williams Instagram

Allen finished the game completing 26-of-31 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He added another 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.