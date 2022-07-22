Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Posts New Vacation Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen teamed up with Patrick Mahomes to face off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.

Before the tournament kicked off, Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams were out in Las Vegas enjoying the scene. The couple has since gone on to enjoy a few different vacations.

Earlier this month, the duo was spotted in California. Most recently, however, two duo appears to be enjoying some wildlife in Wyoming - where Allen went to college.

The couple went horseback riding at Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"We had so much fun spending time with you @brittwilll and @joshallenqb ! Y’all are THE BEST! Go Pokes! Go Bills!!" the account said.

Williams went on to post another photo on her Instagram account, showing the insane views the West provides.

The couple certainly seems to be enjoying themselves this summer.