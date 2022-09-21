Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Reveals Her Biggest Pet Peeve

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the leadup to the NFL's season-opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen's girlfriend and Matthew Stafford's wife spent some quality time together.

Brittany Williams, Allen's girlfriend, was a guest on Kelly Stafford's podcast before the game. A photo of the duo went viral before the game.

On Wednesday afternoon, a snippet of the podcast went viral. Williams revealed her biggest pet peeve of Allen.

"My biggest peeve of Josh is that he'll legitimately set 30 alarms and he doesn't hear a single one. It makes no sense to me why he sets so many. I understand his thought process, but I wake up at the first one. I'm literally smacking him like, 'Get up!'" she said on the podcast.

Fans have been debating who is in the right here.

Are all of the alarms truly necessary?