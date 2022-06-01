Look: Josh Allen's Golf Ball Is Going Viral Tonight
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already doing a little trolling ahead of "The Match."
Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, "Josh Allen just said he’s going to use a golf ball with Tom Brady’s shirtless NFL draft photo in 'The Match' that’s about to start in 30 minutes."
Allen's ball quickly got some viral reaction on Twitter.
"That’s my [expletive] quarterback," replied a member of Bills Mafia.
"Guess that photo hasn’t been erased off the earth just yet," commented Ian Rapoport.
"LOL I love this," laughed a Cowboys fan.
"Cringe + 2nd best QB in the AFC East."
"Allen is on a different level," another tweeted.
"Ok, I just became a Josh Allen fan," said another user.
"Tom Brady could stunt and use one of his Super Bowl rings as a golf tee."
Capital One's "The Match" airs at 7 PM ET on TNT.