Look: Josh Allen's Golf Ball Is Going Viral Tonight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already doing a little trolling ahead of "The Match."

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, "Josh Allen just said he’s going to use a golf ball with Tom Brady’s shirtless NFL draft photo in 'The Match' that’s about to start in 30 minutes."

Allen's ball quickly got some viral reaction on Twitter.

"That’s my [expletive] quarterback," replied a member of Bills Mafia.

"Guess that photo hasn’t been erased off the earth just yet," commented Ian Rapoport.

"LOL I love this," laughed a Cowboys fan.

"Cringe + 2nd best QB in the AFC East."

"Allen is on a different level," another tweeted.

"Ok, I just became a Josh Allen fan," said another user.

"Tom Brady could stunt and use one of his Super Bowl rings as a golf tee."

Capital One's "The Match" airs at 7 PM ET on TNT.