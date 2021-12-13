Look: Josh Allen’s Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

Regular season losses don’t get much more crushing than the one just experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo lost to Tampa Bay, 33-27, on Sunday evening. The Bills trailed by as many as 21 points earlier in the game, but staged a ferocious comeback late.

Allen was sensational in the second half. He consistently put his body on the line, finishing the contest with 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The Bills quarterback was understandably heartbroken when Tom Brady completed a game-winning walkoff touchdown pass.

Yeah, that sums things up pretty well.

“That has to be so dispiriting for Josh Allen after he put his body on the line like that. What a game from him,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes added.

Buffalo dropped to 7-6 on the season with the loss, while Tampa Bay improved to 10-3.