Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tended to by trainers during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!?!?!

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history.

There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had the ball last, with 13 seconds on the clock and a field goal needed to force overtime.

They got it.

Mahomes marched the Chiefs right down the field, giving Harrison Butker a chance at a game-tying field goal.

He drilled it.

Allen was understandably stunned on the sideline.

Hey, the game isn’t over yet, though.

Kansas City and Buffalo are playing on CBS.

