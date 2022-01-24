Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!?!?!

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history.

There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had the ball last, with 13 seconds on the clock and a field goal needed to force overtime.

They got it.

Mahomes marched the Chiefs right down the field, giving Harrison Butker a chance at a game-tying field goal.

He drilled it.

HARRISON BUTKER MAKES THE FIELD GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

Allen was understandably stunned on the sideline.

Hey, the game isn’t over yet, though.

Kansas City and Buffalo are playing on CBS.