Look: Josh Allen's Teammate Has 4-Word Message On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While questions still surround Josh Allen's status for Sunday, the Pro Bowl QB is listed as active despite the UCL injury in his throwing arm.

But Allen's teammates don't appear worried, according to NFL on CBS' Aditi Kinkhabwala.

With the reporter tweeting, "Josh Allen is indeed active, but we’re still waiting for him to come out on the field. Case Keenum and Matt Barkley (who wasn’t elevated off the p-squad) handled warm-up throws. One of Allen’s (unconcerned) teammates just joked to me, 'He’s milking the suspense.'”

Fans reacted to the Bills player's four-word message on his quarterback on social media.

"Slightly makes me feel better," one user said.

"Look at the last sentence," another commented.

"Still no sign if Josh Allen on the field. We’re just over an hour from kickoff ... You starting him?" a fantasy football account asked.

"Waiting so long for Josh Allen news that I'm starting to think he's going to win a Congressional seat in California," another replied.

"Josh is an elite troll."

It's coming down to the wire...