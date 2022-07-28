Look: Josh McDaniels Not Happy With Raiders Player Thursday

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't happy with defensive end Malcolm Koonce during practice on Thursday.

Koonce got a bit too close to star quarterback Derek Carr during a drill and McDaniels made sure to let him know that he screwed up.

In the video, you can hear McDaniels say, "Get out of the f*cking way" before getting upset at Koonce for reacting to what he was saying.

McDaniels is in his first training camp with the Raiders after he took the head-coaching job earlier this year.

He's an offensive-minded coach (he called the plays for Bill Belichick in New England for the last 10 years) so it's expected that he'll have a little bit of a bias towards his quarterback.

Hopefully, Koonce learned his lesson and won't feel McDaniels' wrath for the rest of camp.