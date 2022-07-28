Look: Josh McDaniels Not Happy With Raiders Player Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't happy with defensive end Malcolm Koonce during practice on Thursday.
Koonce got a bit too close to star quarterback Derek Carr during a drill and McDaniels made sure to let him know that he screwed up.
In the video, you can hear McDaniels say, "Get out of the f*cking way" before getting upset at Koonce for reacting to what he was saying.
McDaniels is in his first training camp with the Raiders after he took the head-coaching job earlier this year.
He's an offensive-minded coach (he called the plays for Bill Belichick in New England for the last 10 years) so it's expected that he'll have a little bit of a bias towards his quarterback.
Hopefully, Koonce learned his lesson and won't feel McDaniels' wrath for the rest of camp.