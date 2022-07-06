Look: Josina Anderson Doubles Down On Baker Mayfield Trade Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested the Seattle Seahawks were interested in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, while on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport claimed the Seahawks have never really shown that much interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

"There are a couple of times a year where you get an internet rumor that takes on a life of its own," Rapoport said. "And believe me, I always check. But I've heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all. It seems crazy to me, but they have never really been that interested in Baker."

Well, Rapoport's report gained Anderson's attention tonight. She's doubling down on her original report, claiming the Seahawks were very much interested in Mayfield.

"This is inaccurate," she said. "Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don't get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard!"

We may never truly know if the Seahawks were interested in Mayfield. However, they should have at least looked into the possibility of trading for the former No. 1 overall pick.

While Mayfield will likely never be a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, he's clearly better than Drew Lock and Geno Smith at this stage of their careers.