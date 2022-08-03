Look: Juan Soto Has A Warning For Opposing Pitchers

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres were the winners of the Juan Soto sweepstakes on Tuesday.

They were able to acquire him from the Washington Nationals as they try to make a run to the World Series this season. In return, they sent Luke Voit, Mackenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, and Jarlin Susana.

San Diego also got Josh Bell in the deal, which is another reason why the return was so massive.

Soto spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday and wished opposing pitchers good luck when trying to get him out.

Soto isn't the only hitter that pitchers will have to be worried about.

The Padres lineup also consists of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who also hit with a lot of power.

It's going to be quite the scene if all three of Machado, Tatis Jr., and Soto are stacked back-to-back-to-back each night.