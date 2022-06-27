Look: Julian Edelman Ranks His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

In a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman rattled off his top three receivers in the NFL right now.

And with his selections, it's clear that the former Patriots slot receiver has a preference for those who can run the entire route tree.

Per Dov Kleiman, Edelman's list goes:

1. Davante Adams

2. Keenan Allen

3. Cooper Kupp

Some fans were miffed by the lack of big names such as DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs but that's what makes Julian Edelman's list, Julian Edelman's list.

In addition to his receiver ranking, Edelman also talked more about a possible return to football.

Saying:

Now that I've taken a year off ... and I'm not compounding loads every single day, my body feels pretty straight. I've gone and dabbled out and go run routes... but then you see when you run routes, the next day you're like 'alright I'm not too bad...' but I'm already like 10,000 reps behind I feel, in my mind.

When Brandon Marshall brought up the idea of reuniting with Tom Brady and Gronk, Edelman replied, "Who said I would go to the Buccaneers? Maybe there's a couple other teams."