Look: Julian Edelman Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement

On Tuesday, Rob Gronkowski said goodbye to the NFL and announced his retirement.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement.

It's a pretty surprising decision from the all-time great. Most thought he'd return to play with Tom Brady and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it appears he's done.

Julian Edelman, Gronk's former teammate and a personal friend, had the perfect reaction to his retirement announcement. He posted a Calvin and Hobbs-themed graphic on Instagram this Tuesday.

"There will only ever be one Gronk," he said in his caption. "Love you bro. #FoxboroForever"

Time sure does fly. It feels like just yesterday Edelman, Gronkowski and Brady were playing together in New England and dominating.

Brady, meanwhile, is the only of the three left playing football. Even he considered stepping away from the game earlier this off-season when he announced his retirement. It took just a few short days for him to change his mind and return to the Bucs.

Perhaps Gronkowski will have a similar change of heart as the 2022 season draws nearer. Maybe not.

Regardless, congratulations on a sensational career, Gronk. It's been a pleasure.