Look: Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, FOX made headlines when the network announced it signed Tom Brady as its top analyst - whenever he decides to retire.

It wasn't just the news of Brady becoming an analyst, but just how much money he would be making. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million.

The deal will reportedly kick in once Brady is done playing. That, though, is the major question on everyone's mind. When will Tom Brady actually retire from the game of football?

Even his former teammate in New England, wide receiver Julian Edelman, doesn't believe he's retiring any time soon.

"'When he retires'" #BelieveItWhenISeeIt," Edelman said in a post on Twitter that showed Brady dealing with his advanced age.

Check it out.

Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 season only to un-retire just a few weeks later. His contract with the Buccaneers voids after the 2022 season, so he can either retire, sign with a new team or renegotiate with Tampa Bay.

Will Brady play into his late 40's?