Look: Julian Edelman Reveals What Really Led To His Arrest

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman opened up on his arrest from two years ago.

In the latest edition of his podcast, “Games with Names” podcast, the retired wide receiver admitted that he was trying to slide across the hood of someone's parked car.

Edelman, who was with Paul Pierce and fellow wideout Danny Amendola, said he attempted the slide, but got stuck - which led to the arrest.

“Technically it was a citizen’s citation arrest,” Edelman said about the incident, which occurred in Jan. 2020. “I mean you can’t even hood slide anymore, ‘Starsky and Hutch’ hood slide. I mean, Paul was right there.”

Here's more from the New York Post:

“That was the weakest hood slide ever,” said Pierce, who was a guest on the podcast. “You didn’t even make it off. You like stood and stopped in the middle. I was like, ‘Ah, nah.'” Edelman explained that his pants hindered his ability to slide across the hood. “It was my jeans,” he said. “There was no slide, there was too much friction… Me, wearing straight jeans, go over there and I kind of stuck. Home boy gets out of [the] car, waves down a cop, they start hemming me up. “Paul is over there. Paul had my back though. He’s like, ‘Nah get off. He didn’t do sh-t.”

Thankfully for Edelman, he got off with a light punishment and just a bit of public shame.