Look: Julian Edelman's Bill Belichick Story Goes Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's latest story about his former head coach is making the rounds on social media.

Edelman is happily retired but has been doing some media work since he stopped playing.

Part of that media work involved appearing on ShowTime’s “All The Smoke” podcast, which is hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Jackson wanted Edelman to impersonate Belichick and he told one heck of a story about him.

“He used to just demoralize you,” Edelman said. “He had ‘BillTube.' After practice, he would throw it on the next day in the morning, a bunch of sh*tty fundamental plays that we would do in practice. And like, if you dropped a ball on the flat or something, he would sit there and he would rewind it. This was in front of the whole team. He would sit and rewind it three or four times right where the drop is.

“He would look at the crowd of the team, because there’s a pavilion, and he’d be like, ‘You mean to tell me you can’t make a wide route catch in the National f*cking Football League? We got kids in Foxborough high school that can make this play.’ And then he would rewind it four more times. He would chime in again and say 'Me and f*cking Ernie could make this play.' And then he’d rewind it, and then he’d go back and say, 'You a**holes.' That’s how he is.”

Hopefully, Edelman will have more legendary stories to tell about Belichick down the road.

Never change, Bill.