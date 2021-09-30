Look: Julian Edelman’s Tweet About Brady vs. Belichick Going Viral

On Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make his long-awaited return to Foxborough to take on his former head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Needless to say, the entire NFL world is thrilled to see the drama that is almost certain to unfold during this emotional reunion.

In the final seasons of Brady’s 20-year career with the Patriots, which saw the franchise bring home hundreds of wins and six Super Bowl titles, the all-time great QB’s relationship with Belichick seemed less than ideal. And while no one is quite sure about the nature of their current relationship, there’s certainly some potential for an awkward encounter.

On Thursday, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman captured what he thinks the dynamic between Brady and Belichick will be on Sunday night using a hilarious video from The Office.

“I. Declare. #GOATBOWL,” Edelman wrote.

Take a look here:

In Belichick’s first season without his superstar quarterback in 2020, the legendary coach led the Pats to their first losing record since 2000 — a year before Brady took over as the full-time starter. It was also the team’s first time missing the playoffs since 2008 — the year Brady suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1.

In Brady’s first year without Belichick, he led the Bucs to just their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Sunday night’s game will kick off in Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.