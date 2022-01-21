The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Julio Jones Has Bold Message Before Bengals Game

Julio Jones on the field for the Titans.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the bench during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This Saturday afternoon, Julio Jones and the Tennessee Titans will get to work in the AFC Playoffs.

The No. 1 seed Titans have a date with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will be a tough test for the Titans, who got a first-round bye last weekend.

Jones is confident in the Tennessee offense’s ability to “put on a show” on Saturday.

“I’m in a great place right now,” Jones said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “We gonna go out there and put on a show for [Titans fans]. That’s what a week of preparation [will do] — coming out here, working each and every day, and not taking it for granted, and understanding what we have in front of us.”

Julio Jones has shined the brightest during the postseason. In eight playoff games he’s averaging 107.4 yards per contest.

The star wide receiver will try and step up to the plate once again for the Titans on Saturday.

“I’m never a stat guy, don’t really pay attention to it,” Jones added. “But my team needs me, so … I’m here for it. We’re just going to take what the defense gives us and go crazy.”

Jones and the Titans battle the Bengals on Saturday afternoon. The winner advances to the AFC Championship.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.