Look: Justin Fields Made Notable Change At His Pro Day

NFL scouts got another look a projected first-round pick Justin Fields during his second Ohio State pro day on Wednesday afternoon. While his most-recent workout showed us some similarly impressive throws, this time Fields exhibited a pretty notable change.

The talented young QB has changed his stance. Playing with his left foot back through his entire college career, Fields line up with his left foot forward to field snaps today.

Former Atlanta Falcons reporter William McFadden noted the change on Twitter, implying it could have some significant implications.

“I just went back and looked at some film,” McFadden wrote, “and Matt Ryan played with his right foot forward until the 2015 season – when Kyle Shanahan arrived in Atlanta. From then on, Matt Ryan has had his right foot back.”

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are firmly in the mix to land Fields as their next QB project. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello were all present in Columbus today for a chance to see the Buckeyes star show his stuff.

While it’s unclear whether or not Shanahan asked Fields to switch up his stance, it’s certainly a possibility. The four-year 49ers head coach was also present at Fields’ first pro day earlier this offseason and the two were seen chatting today.

While many analysts believe San Francisco is more likely to select Alabama’s Mac Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, it’s looking like Fields may be more in the conversation than originally thought.