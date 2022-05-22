Look: Justin Herbert Appears To Have Added Some Muscle

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The hype continues to grow around Justin Herbert entering his third NFL season.

Apparently the same can be said for his muscles.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback recently posed with a fan, who shared the photo on Instagram. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman compared the picture to how the quarterback looked in the past two years, and Herbert appears to have bulked up considerably.

When joining the NFL in 2020, Herbert was officially listed at 6'6" and 236 pounds. It's seem likely he's added some weight since, but perhaps the 24-year-old merely appears larger when standing next to an average-sized person.

Herbert has already put up huge numbers during his young NFL career. After tossing 31 passing touchdowns en route to being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, the former Oregon standout tallied 5,014 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns last season.

His next step will be lifting the Chargers to the playoffs in 2022. While the rest of the AFC West also got stronger this offseason, the Chargers look like a legitimate contender after adding star linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

He never lacked arm strength, but a jacked Herbert could push his way into the MVP conversation this season.