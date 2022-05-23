Look: Justin Thomas' Fiancee Reacts To His PGA Championship
Justin Thomas' fiancee was super excited for him after he won the PGA Championship on Sunday.
Thomas won the major event in a three-hole playoff after he took down Will Zalatoris.
Mito Pereira was leading for most of the event until he screwed up down the stretch and lost the lead.
This is Thomas' second major win. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 before snatching this win over the weekend.
He had a good showing at The Masters last month when he finished tied for eighth with a 1-under score. That ended up being nine shots off of Scottie Scheffler, who won that major.
Thomas will now have his eyes set on winning the U.S. Open, which is Golf's next major tournament.
The U.S. Open will take place from June 16-19 up in Massachusetts.